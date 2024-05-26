91°F
Aces waive rookie guard four games into WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) poses for a photo during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) aims for a three point shot during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) poses for a photo during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair warms up before the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) guards ...
Graney: You can criticize Caitlin Clark’s game, but not her impact
3 takeaways: Aces whip Fever in Caitlin Clark’s Vegas debut — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives toward the hoop against Phoenix Mercury forward Na ...
‘Had to grow tough skin’: Aces’ Plum relates to Clark’s start in WNBA
Caitlin Clark makes first visit to Las Vegas as Aces host Fever
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2024 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2024 - 2:30 pm

The Aces waived rookie guard Dyaisha Fair, the team announced Sunday.

The club selected Fair in the second round of April’s WNBA draft with the 16th overall pick.

The 22-year-old made her Aces debut in Saturday’s 99-80 win over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena. Fair entered the game late in the fourth quarter and recorded two assists.

The former Syracuse guard scored 3,403 points during her collegiate career. She ranks third on the all-time scoring list behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (3,951) and Aces guard Kelsey Plum (3,527). All three appeared in Saturday’s game, along with former Ohio State standout Kelsey Mitchell, who sits fourth all-time in career NCAA points with 3,402.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

