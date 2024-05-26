Aces waive rookie guard four games into WNBA season

The Aces waived one of their rookies Sunday, one day after defeating the Indiana Fever at home to start the season 3-1.

Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair warms up before the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) poses for a photo during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) aims for a three point shot during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) poses for a photo during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Aces waived rookie guard Dyaisha Fair, the team announced Sunday.

The club selected Fair in the second round of April’s WNBA draft with the 16th overall pick.

The 22-year-old made her Aces debut in Saturday’s 99-80 win over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena. Fair entered the game late in the fourth quarter and recorded two assists.

The former Syracuse guard scored 3,403 points during her collegiate career. She ranks third on the all-time scoring list behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (3,951) and Aces guard Kelsey Plum (3,527). All three appeared in Saturday’s game, along with former Ohio State standout Kelsey Mitchell, who sits fourth all-time in career NCAA points with 3,402.

