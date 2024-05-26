3 takeaways: Aces whip Fever in Caitlin Clark’s Vegas debut — PHOTOS

The Aces defeated the Indiana Fever on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena in the first game in Las Vegas for No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) grabs the ball for a rebound as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to steal it during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) ties her hair up before a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up on the court during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Incoming Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen is seen during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) aims for a three point shot during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces forward Emma Cannon (32) eyes the basket during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever center Temi Fagbenle (14) looks at the referee after being fouled during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) drives the ball as Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) guards her during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fights to keep the ball in her possession during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) keeps the ball in her possession during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signals to a teammate during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff cheer as Kate Martin draws a foul for the Aces during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) drives through Indiana Fever defenders during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) stands on the court during a free throw by an Aces player during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fights to keep the ball in her possession as Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) guards her during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) makes a comment to a referee during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) chases after the ball during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) guards Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder is seen during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball past Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) throws the ball to a teammate during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) races to the other side of the court during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Floyd Mayweather watches game action during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) fights to reach the ball as it escapes Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) drives past Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) passes the ball to a teammate during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) helps Aces guard Kate Martin (20) up during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby watches game action during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) guards Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) yells to a referee during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts her hand to her face as the Fever trail the Aces during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to the ground as the Indiana Fever trail the Aces during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to fouling an Aces player during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Jackie Young (0) defends her during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) peeks over at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) while guarding her during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the ball past Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) guards Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caitlin Clark can officially say she’s been to Las Vegas.

“I’ve honestly never been here before,” the Indiana Fever superstar rookie said before Saturday’s game. “I’m assuming it’s gonna be very loud in (Michelob Ultra Arena). It’s kind of a little bit smaller. So you know it’s probably gonna echo pretty good.”

As the defending champions rolled to a 99-80 win over the Fever, the sold-out crowd in Las Vegas proved her right.

Star forward A’ja Wilson led the Aces (3-1) with game-highs of 29 points and 15 rebounds. She’s the only player in WNBA history to notch more than 100 points and 50 rebounds in the first four games of a season.

Guard Kesley Mitchell was the highest scorer with the Fever (1-6) with 16 points. Forward Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds, while Clark recorded eight points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers.

The matchup featured three former Iowa Hawkeyes: forward Megan Gustafson and rookie guard Kate Martin of the Aces and Clark. When Martin entered the game as a substitute with two minutes, 40 seconds, remaining in the first quarter, all of the Iowa pros were on the court together at once. Recently retired Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and her replacement, Jan Jensen, sat courtside to watch the moment unfold.

When Martin took the floor, she was guarded by none other than Clark, her best friend and teammate for four years. Martin scored her first points of the game on a corner 3-pointer assisted by guard Kelsey Plum in the third quarter, and, as usual, the fans loved it. Martin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

“It was weird, I’m not gonna lie,” Martin told reporters when asked what it was like to play against Clark. “We’re both living out our dream right now.”

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game:

1. Historic scorers

Wilson secured the first points Saturday with a quick pullup jumper, but she would soon be joined in the box score by the top scorers in the history of women’s college basketball.

The top four women’s NCAA scorers of all time played in Saturday’s contest. Clark, the all-time leading scorer for men and women, scored 3,951 points during her career at Iowa. Plum is second all-time for women (3,527, Washington), followed by Aces rookie Dyaisha Fair (3,403, Syracuse) and Mitchell (3,402, Ohio State).

It was Fair’s WNBA debut. She entered as a substitute for guard Jackie Young late in the fourth quarter, and she came out of the matchup with two assists.

“You just got a lot of talented offensive players out there,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said before the game. “I hope they put on a show.”

When Clark and Plum traded 3-pointers midway through the first quarter, it seemed like a fulfillment of Hammon’s wish.

2. ‘Keep a body in front of a body’

“MVP” chants erupted when Wilson converted on three-point play to give the Aces a 66-53 lead with 3:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. She made a floater despite being fouled by Fever center Temi Fagbenle.

While the moment was impressive, Hammon made it clear pregame that she was holding Wilson to a higher standard on the other side of the ball.

She said she expected Wilson to lead the team through perfect execution of defensive schemes after the Aces took their first loss of the season to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. The 98-88 defeat featured a 37-point performance by Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, an offensive explosion the Aces couldn’t afford to give up.

“Quite honestly, I don’t give a damn about our offense,” Hammon said pregame, straining to answer with a hoarse voice. “Play some defense and then we’ll get there.”

Opponents were 43.4 percent from beyond the arc against the Aces entering Saturday, but the Fever were held to 37.1 from the 3-point line, connecting on 10 of their 27 attempts.

“We actually played it,” Wilson said when asked postgame about how the defense got better. “I feel like in the last game’s loss, we didn’t want it. It was like we just thought we could just score, and this league is too good to do that. … I think that loss against Phoenix kind of woke us up. So it didn’t matter who we played this weekend. It was going to be a fact that we could get it done on the defensive end. And Becky screamed and yelled at us.”

Fever coach Christie Sides echoed Hammon’s sentiment before the matchup, saying that her defensive plan for the Aces was to “keep a body in front of a body,” as an answer to all of the screens in the Aces’ offense.

The Fever had a 28-24 lead at the end of the first, but the Aces adjusted for a 46-38 advantage heading into halftime. The Aces had four players in double figures by the end of the game: Wilson, Young (22), Plum (20) and Martin. It was Wilson, Plum and Young’s sixth game all scoring over 20 points, which ties the record for a trio in WNBA history.

It was Martin’s first game in double figures, and she was subsequently included in the Aces’ postgame news conference. Sandwiched with Hammon and Wilson, she said she felt “lucky to be sitting in between two of the GOATs (greatest of all-time).”

Martin added that Wilson is a key to her early success.

“A’ja has instilled a lot of confidence in me. She might not even realize she does. Anytime I mess up, she looks at me, and it’s one of those like, ‘you’re good, it happens’ (looks),” Martin said. “It’s really cool to watch her work. Sometimes I try not to be in awe, but I feel realy grateful to have a leader like her.”

3. Hammon: No hate

Hammon said she doesn’t believe WNBA players hold any bias against Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick.

In response to comments made by NBA star LeBron James and former players-turned-analysts Charles Barkley and JJ Redick, she told reporters following Friday’s practice that she feels the idea that WNBA veterans have any hate toward Clark needs to be put to bed.

“There’s no hate. Our league loves her. We’re just doing our job,” Hammon said. “Even the Black and white thing, knock it off. It’s not there.”

Before Saturday’s game, she offered clarity about the racial element she was alluding to.

“It’s construed as some of our minority Black and brown women are hating on (Caitlin Clark) because she’s white, and that is not the case,” Hammon said. “Let’s take Caitlin out of the picture. What I think is upsetting is not about Caitlin. She’s done stuff that no man or woman, Black or white, has ever done in college basketball. Give that woman her flowers.

“But what it does, is it has highlighted how Black and brown greatness has not been celebrated or valued as much. That’s what I was talking about.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.