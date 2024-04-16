Aces thrilled with draft haul: ‘We feel like we hit the jackpot’

The Las Vegas Aces picked up four players in the WNBA draft in Brooklyn as they seek to win their third straight championship this season.

Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, after being selected 16th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Iowa's Kate Martin, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 18th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 24th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against the UConn Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) drives past UConn guard Ashlynn Shade (12) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) passes the ball against Colorado during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Albany, N.Y. Saturday, March 30, 2024 .Iowa won 89-68. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) reacts during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game against Colorado during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair (2) shoots over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair (2) shoots over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair cuts between Arizona guard Helena Pueyo, left, and Arizona guard Skylar Jones, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The Aces didn’t have a first-round pick in Monday’s WNBA draft, but general manager Natalie Williams said she felt the team added a pair of first-round talents.

“Clearly we’re in Vegas, because we feel like we hit the jackpot,” Williams said.

The Aces, who sent their first-round pick to Los Angeles in the Dearica Hamby trade Jan. 23, 2023, still had four selections in this year’s draft.

They selected Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair 16th overall, Iowa guard Kate Martin 18th overall and Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley 24th overall in the second round. They also took Jackson State center Angel Jackson 36th overall in the third round.

Williams said she did not expect Fair or Kitley to be on the board when the Aces took them.

“We were just patiently waiting to see who was available to us,” Williams said. “We were very pleasantly surprised at who other teams were picking, knowing that the players we wanted were still on the draft board at all of our picks.”

Fair, a 5-foot-5 guard, is a strong scorer.

Her 3,403 points in college rank third all-time in NCAA history, behind only 2024 first overall pick Caitlin Clark and new teammate Kelsey Plum.

Williams said she sees similarities between Fair and coach Becky Hammon. Hammon was an undersized guard that went undrafted in 1999, but she played 16 seasons in the WNBA.

“We’re very comfortable drafting Dyaisha,” Williams said. “We know what she can do. Her stats don’t lie.”

Fair averaged 22.3 points per game last season at Syracuse and was a third-team All-American. She said she’s looking forward to picking the brains of Aces guards Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray.

“I want to learn from the (veterans) as much as possible,” Fair said. “I want to add a little bit of everything to my game.”

Kitley, a second-team All-American, averaged 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game last season at Virginia Tech. She tore her ACL in the team’s regular-season finale. Williams said Kitley, who brings scoring and interior defense, will be able to rehab with the Aces this season.

“I’m thrilled. I can’t think of a better situation to be in with the situation that my leg is in,” Kitley said. “It’s an incredible fit. … To be able to watch A’ja Wilson, even though I can’t play, I know that I’ll be able to learn so much and get better.”

Martin teamed with Clark to help Iowa reach the last two NCAA title games. Williams said Martin’s shooting and versatility stood out to the Aces.

“I don’t think Iowa does as well as they’ve done over the many years without Kate Martin,” Williams said. “She’s just a true competitor.”

The Aces begin training camp April 28. Williams said the team’s goal in the draft was to make camp more competitive given most of the roster is returning after back-to-back WNBA championships.

“It’s going to be a competitive camp,” Williams said. “It should be great to see the young draftees with the nice group of veterans that we have.”

Aces 2024 draft selections

Dyaisha Fair, second round, 16th overall

College: Syracuse

Position: Guard

Height: 5-5

Stats: 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game

Kate Martin, second round, 18th overall

College: Iowa

Position: Guard

Height: 6-0

Stats: 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game

Elizabeth Kitley, second round, 24th overall

School: Virginia Tech

Position: Center

Height: 6-6

Stats: 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game

Angel Jackson, third round, 36th overall

College: Jackson State

Position: Center

Height: 6-6

Stats: 10 points and 6.8 rebounds per game