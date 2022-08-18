Aces pull away from Mercury in WNBA playoff opener
The Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 1-0 lead in their WNBA playoff series.
Guard Kelsey Plum scored 22 points as the Aces survived a chippy Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs 79-63 Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Guard Chelsea Gray added 17 points for the Aces, who can advance to the WNBA semifinals with a win Saturday.
