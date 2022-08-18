Aces pull away from Mercury in WNBA playoff opener

The Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 1-0 lead in their WNBA playoff series.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) pushes past guard Jackie Young (0) to shoot against Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts to a missed shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Young Las Vegas Aces cheer for their team after they won a WNBA playoff basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at a referee during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Phoenix Mercury guard Jennie Simms (25) and guard Shey Peddy (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces come together after winning a WNBA playoff basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a foul called on the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (11) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields (1) dribbles around Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) knocks an attempted shot away from Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. Surrounding her are Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and center Megan Gustafson (10). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans go wild as Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) misses two free throw shots during the second half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Guard Kelsey Plum scored 22 points as the Aces survived a chippy Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs 79-63 Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Guard Chelsea Gray added 17 points for the Aces, who can advance to the WNBA semifinals with a win Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.