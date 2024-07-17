Aces rally after rough first half, but fall at home to Sky
The Aces trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half Tuesday against the Chicago Sky. They rallied, but still came up short.
The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-8) with 28 points. Chennedy Carter had 34 for the Sky (10-14).
The Aces trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half. They tied the score in the final four minutes of the game before Chicago pulled away.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.