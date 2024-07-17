Aces rally after rough first half, but fall at home to Sky

The Aces trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half Tuesday against the Chicago Sky. They rallied, but still came up short.

Aces guard committed to new offseason league she helped develop

3 takeaways from Aces’ win: Wilson stars in comeback victory

Fans get final chance to see Aces before Olympics break

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) steals the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, right, steals the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) steals the ball from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) lies on the court with an injury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and forward Angel Reese (5) defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison (20) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) shoots against Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-8) with 28 points. Chennedy Carter had 34 for the Sky (10-14).

The Aces trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half. They tied the score in the final four minutes of the game before Chicago pulled away.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.