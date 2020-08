The Aces had five players score in double figures and rebounded for a 79-70 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) grabs a rebound from Dallas Wings' Tyasha Harris, center, as Bella Alarie, right, watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Las Vegas will meet the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

