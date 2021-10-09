Aces’ season ends with Game 5 loss in WNBA semifinals

The Aces lost their lead down the stretch, as Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner took over the game, combining for 23 fourth-quarter points.

Las Vegas Aces players share an emotional moment at the Michelob Ultra Arena after losing Game 5 to the Phoenix Mercury, 87-84, which eliminated the team from the WNBA basketball playoffs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tries to take away the basketball from Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) after having her shot swatted away during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury beat the Aces, 87-84. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) hangs her head at the Michelob Ultra Arena after losing Game 5 to the Phoenix Mercury, 87-84, which eliminated the team from the WNBA basketball playoffs, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces players share an emotional moment at the Michelob Ultra Arena after losing Game 5 to the Phoenix Mercury, 87-84, which eliminated the team from the WNBA basketball playoffs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces players share an emotional moment at the Michelob Ultra Arena after losing Game 5 to the Phoenix Mercury, 87-84, which eliminated the team from the WNBA basketball playoffs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces players share an emotional moment at the Michelob Ultra Arena after losing Game 5 to the Phoenix Mercury, 87-84, which eliminated the team from the WNBA basketball playoffs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) fight for the basketball at tip off during the first quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots a basket over Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles as Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) defends during the first quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) tries to block a shot by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a shot over Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Strokes (41) during the first quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket pursued by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury beat the Aces, 87-84. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) holds on to the basketball after swatting away a shot made by Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), not pictured, as Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) tries to defend during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury beat the Aces, 87-84. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tries to take away the basketball from Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) after having her shot swatted away during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury beat the Aces, 87-84. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) and Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) celebrate at the team closes in on a win over the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury won, 87-84. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) celebrates as the team closes in on a win over the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury won, 87-84. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury players celebrate their Game 5 win over the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury defeated the Aces, 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Final. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury players celebrate their Game 5 win over the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury defeated the Aces, 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Final. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) celebrates their Game 5 win over the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Mercury defeated the Aces, 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Final. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Aces guard Kelsey Plum paused for a moment Friday night to gather her thoughts. Or at least attempt to, after a devastating 87-84 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals.

“We were so close. That’s why it hurts,” she said while flanked by teammates A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams — all of whom were fighting back tears.

“But I wouldn’t want to do it with another group. I do know that we’ll be back. I have no doubt in my mind. The result will be different.”

Maybe next season.

This one is over for the Aces, who led 66-58 after three quarters. They failed to nurse their lead down the stretch amid more brilliance from Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. The pair combined to score 23 of Phoenix’s 29 fourth-quarter points. Las Vegas fell victim to untimely turnovers and missed layups.

The Mercury advance to play the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals, which will begin Sunday in Phoenix. The Aces feel like another promising season ended far too soon after losing the best-of-five series 3-2.

“We played together as much as possible. We tried to stay mentally strong,” Gray said. “It didn’t go our way tonight. … We’ll learn from this.”

It marked the second consecutive season the Aces fell in a semifinals Game 5, losing in the WNBA bubble last year to the Connecticut Sun.

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer believes mental toughness made the difference in this series. The Mercury had it. The Aces didn’t, he said.

At least not enough to win a championship.

“They have two mentally strong players. Taurasi and Griner. They willed that onto our team. They hung in there and made the big plays,” he said. “We need to acquire that trait.

“Whether we grow up. Whether we acquire something. But it’s something that this team has consistently lacked throughout the year.”

And in the fourth quarter Friday night.

The Aces surrendered a 10-0 run to start the final period and did not execute their offense with enough precision to regain control.

Neither team led by more than four points after that, and Gray made two free throws to give the Aces that four-point lead with 2:27 to play. Wilson threw the ball away on the next possession and Liz Cambage followed by missing two free throws on the next possession.

That allowed Griner to tie the game with two buckets and Taurasi to make the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:12 to play. Gray countered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but the Aces didn’t score again.

They turned the ball over instead and fouled Mercury guard Shey Peddy while attempting a desperation 3-pointer. She made two free throws, and Wilson’s driving layup attempt was blocked by Griner with 0.7 seconds left.

A record crowd of 9,860 was stunned into silence.

“Hopefully, it’s a learning experience. I’ve been in all sides where we grew into it. Or where we acquired it,” Laimbeer said. “What happens going forward, I’m unclear. … We did the best of our ability to learn who we are and what we’re about.”

Plum and Gray led the Aces with 22 points apiece, and Wilson had her most productive game of the series — finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Griner had 29 points and nine rebounds and Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 in the fourth quarter while improving to 10-2 in road elimination games.

“Down the stretch, we needed mental toughness,” Laimbeer said. “It didn’t happen, and that’s the way it goes.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.