Aces squander halftime lead, fall to Connecticut Sun

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 5:00 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Connecticut Sun's Beatrice Mompremier (1) and Brio ...
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Connecticut Sun's Beatrice Mompremier (1) and Brionna Jones (42) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates with A'ja Wilson (22) after scoring against Connec ...
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates with A'ja Wilson (22) after scoring against Connecticut Sun during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas (5) shoots under pressure from Las Vegas Aces' JiSu Park (19) ...
Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas (5) shoots under pressure from Las Vegas Aces' JiSu Park (19) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) goes to the basket under pressure from Connecticut Sun's Jonq ...
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) goes to the basket under pressure from Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones (35) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces' Riquna Williams (2) shoots under pressure from Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas ...
Las Vegas Aces' Riquna Williams (2) shoots under pressure from Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas, center right, during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces struggled to find their offensive rhythm Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena and fell 72-65 to the Connecticut Sun in a rematch of last year’s WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas led 33-27 at halftime, but scored 10 points in the third quarter to lose the lead.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 14 points and seven rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

