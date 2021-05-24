Aces squander halftime lead, fall to Connecticut Sun

The Aces struggled to find their offensive rhythm Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena and fell 72-65 to the Connecticut Sun in a rematch of last year’s WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Connecticut Sun's Beatrice Mompremier (1) and Brionna Jones (42) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates with A'ja Wilson (22) after scoring against Connecticut Sun during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas (5) shoots under pressure from Las Vegas Aces' JiSu Park (19) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) goes to the basket under pressure from Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones (35) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Riquna Williams (2) shoots under pressure from Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas, center right, during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces struggled to find their offensive rhythm Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena and fell 72-65 to the Connecticut Sun in a rematch of last year’s WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas led 33-27 at halftime, but scored 10 points in the third quarter to lose the lead.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 14 points and seven rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.