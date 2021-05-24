Aces squander halftime lead, fall to Connecticut Sun
The Aces struggled to find their offensive rhythm Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena and fell 72-65 to the Connecticut Sun in a rematch of last year’s WNBA semifinals.
Las Vegas led 33-27 at halftime, but scored 10 points in the third quarter to lose the lead.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 14 points and seven rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
