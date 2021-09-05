Aces star honored as one of WNBA’s top 25 players ever

Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry sets up a play during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semi-final round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Time to add another honor to Angel McCoughtry’s resume. The Aces’ wing on Sunday was named to “The W25” as one of the WNBA’s 25 greatest and most influential players.

The list was unveiled as part of the league’s 25th anniversary festivities. A panel comprised of the league’s media and luminaries voted. The selections were honored at halftime of the Aces’ game against the Chicago Sky.

“These athletes have played the game at the highest level on the court — they are scorers and rebounders, assist makers and defensive stoppers, leaders and mentors,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“In the community, they have powerful voices, individually and collectively, speaking out on important issues in our society. Together, they have transformed the way the game is played, changed the way athletes are viewed, become incredible role models, and inspired generations of young, diverse athletes.”

McCoughtry is one of 10 active players named to The WNBA Top 25, joining Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

The 34-year-old is one of the most dynamic wing players in WNBA history and one of its best two-way players. Selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2009 after a standout career at Louisville, McCoughtry is a five-time All-Star, six-time All-WNBA honoree, eight time All-Defensive selection and two-time scoring champion.

She helped the Dream reach the WNBA Finals on three occasions and was part of the Aces’ first Finals run in the fall after signing with the franchise last February.

She’s averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 309 games spanning parts of 12 seasons. She’s missed all but one game this season with a torn ACL, but remains an integral part of the locker room as a leader.

She played the final seconds of a 78-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 26, earning a warm ovation from her former home crowd.

Fans will have an opportunity to vote for the player they deem to be the greatest in WNBA history beginning at 2 p.m. Voting concludes Sept. 19 and is available via Twitter or the league’s official website.

