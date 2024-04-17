Aces star named to Time’s 100 most influential people list

Former NFL star Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces, wrote the entry in Time magazine explaining A’ja Wilson’s inclusion on the most influential list.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson takes the podium to speak during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces star A’ja Wilson’s impact in Las Vegas is well known, but her efforts are now garnering worldwide attention.

The two-time WNBA MVP was one of the few athletes who made Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024 list. Others included Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Formula One superstar driver Max Verstappen, winner of last year’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and South African rugby player Siya Kolisi.

Wilson averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks and shot 55.7 percent from the field last season for the Aces, who won their second consecutive championship. They open the 2024 season May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Former NFL star Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Aces, penned the entry explaining Wilson’s inclusion on the list.

Brady highlighted Wilson’s achievements on the court with the Aces, including her MVP awards and being part of the back-to-back championship teams. He also mentioned that she won a national title at South Carolina — where the school added a statue to commemorate her collegiate career — and a Olympic gold medal.

Wilson’s work off the court also was mentioned by Brady, including her charity to support children and families with dyslexia and her advocacy work against bullying.

“She’s a role model for athletes and individuals of all ages around the world,” Brady wrote.

Wilson’s contract with the Aces runs through 2025, but it’s a safe bet the organization will do whatever it takes to keep her in Las Vegas beyond that.

“Her story is a reminder that with passion and fearlessness, anyone can achieve greatness,” Brady wrote. “I know she has so much more she wants to achieve … and I get to be in a front-row seat watching and admiring.”

