Aces take Florida Gulf Coast guard with 2nd 1st-round pick
The Aces took Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell with the 11th pick in the first round of the WNBA draft. The Aces also drafted Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed at No. 8.
The Aces took Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell with the 11th pick in the first round of the WNBA draft Monday.
Bell averaged 22.8 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season.
Before that pick, the Aces used the No. 8 pick to select Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed.
The 6-foot-3-inch Hollingshed averaged 14.1 points and shot about 40 percent from 3-point range this past season for Colorado.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.