Aces take Florida Gulf Coast guard with 2nd 1st-round pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2022 - 4:58 pm
 
Updated April 11, 2022 - 5:16 pm
Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell, left, goes up for a basket against Maryland forward Mim ...
Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell, left, goes up for a basket against Maryland forward Mimi Collins during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Colorado guard Mya Hollingshed, right, pulls in a rebound as Stanford guards Lexie Hull, left, ...
Colorado guard Mya Hollingshed, right, pulls in a rebound as Stanford guards Lexie Hull, left, and Haley Jones defend in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed (21) grabs a rebound with teammate Jaylyn Sherrod (00) during ...
Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed (21) grabs a rebound with teammate Jaylyn Sherrod (00) during the second half of a first-round game against Creighton in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

The Aces took Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell with the 11th pick in the first round of the WNBA draft Monday.

Bell averaged 22.8 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season.

Before that pick, the Aces used the No. 8 pick to select Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed.

The 6-foot-3-inch Hollingshed averaged 14.1 points and shot about 40 percent from 3-point range this past season for Colorado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

