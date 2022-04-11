Aces take Florida Gulf Coast guard with 2nd 1st-round pick

The Aces took Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell with the 11th pick in the first round of the WNBA draft. The Aces also drafted Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed at No. 8.

Bell averaged 22.8 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season.

Before that pick, the Aces used the No. 8 pick to select Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed.

The 6-foot-3-inch Hollingshed averaged 14.1 points and shot about 40 percent from 3-point range this past season for Colorado.

