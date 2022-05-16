Aces welcome Mercury to begin 4-game homestand
The Phoenix Mercury make their first trip to Las Vegas as the Aces look to maintain their strong start to the season.
Game day
Who: Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena
TV: CBS Sports Network, MyLVTV.
Radio: KWWN (100.9 FM, 1100 AM)
About the Aces (3-1): A’ja Wilson, recently named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week, scored 15 points as the Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 96-73 Friday. Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams — making her season debut after returning from injury — all scored 14 against the Dream.
About the Mercury (2-1): While the Mercury is still missing Brittney Griner, who is being detained by the Russian government, they have received reinforcements since playing the Aces on opening night. Diamond DeShields, who didn’t appear in the opener as she finished her overseas commitments, scored 11 points for the Mercury off the bench during their 69-64 win against the Seattle Storm on Saturday.
Andy Yamashita