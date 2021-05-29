86°F
Chelsea Gray powers Aces to blowout victory over Indiana Fever

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2021 - 9:43 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray in action against the Seattle Storm during WNBA basketball game Sa ...
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray in action against the Seattle Storm during WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Chelsea Gray had 19 points and 12 assists Friday night to spur the Aces to a 113-77 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Dearica Hamby scored a game-high 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points for Las Vegas. The two teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

