Chelsea Gray powers Aces to blowout victory over Indiana Fever

Chelsea Gray had 19 points and 12 assists Friday night to spur the Aces to a 113-77 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray in action against the Seattle Storm during WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Dearica Hamby scored a game-high 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points for Las Vegas. The two teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Sunday.

