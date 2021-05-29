Chelsea Gray powers Aces to blowout victory over Indiana Fever
Chelsea Gray had 19 points and 12 assists Friday night to spur the Aces to a 113-77 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Chelsea Gray had 19 points and 12 assists Friday night to spur the Aces to a 113-77 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Dearica Hamby scored a game-high 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points for Las Vegas. The two teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.