101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aces

Ex-Aces forward Isabelle Harrison recovers from autoimmune issue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2019 - 7:17 pm
 

Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison is now doing what she couldn’t do last season with the Aces.

She’s playing basketball.

Harrison was diagnosed with an undisclosed autoimmune issue before the 2018 season and never played for the Aces, casting doubt on her WNBA future.

Her family has long history of similar issues, though, and she leaned on them and adjusted her lifestyle to recover. She was traded to Dallas in May for Liz Cambage and is averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Wings, who host the Aces on Saturday, the second time in five days the teams have met.

“I was watching the Aces play, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever get back there,’ just from what I was going through,” the 25-year-old said earlier this year. “I’m just glad to be back.”

Harrison was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the 2015 WNBA Draft, but missed her rookie year while recovering from a knee injury sustained during her senior season at Tennessee. She debuted in 2016, was traded in 2017 to the San Antonio Stars and averaged 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 33 starts while displaying versatility and toughness in the low post.

The franchise relocated to Las Vegas after the 2017 season while Harrison was playing abroad. But she had been experiencing abnormal fatigue and soreness.

She returned home in April 2018 and was diagnosed with the autoimmune problem before the Aces opened training camp.

“I was scared because I was perfectly normal and healthy,” said Harrison, who has multiple siblings with lupus. “You change your whole lifestyle when something like that happens because it affects more than what it used to. You change a lot of your habits and stuff. I’m still learning.”

Harrison eliminated dairy and red meat from her diet and noticed immediate improvement in her condition. She spent last summer living with her sister in Dallas with full support from the Aces.

“She had to do what she had to do for herself, ” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “So that was OK.”

Harrison modified her training and played in Italy and the Czech Republic during the WNBA offseason. She arrived in Las Vegas before the 2019 season and impressed team staffers in training camp with her energy and versatility, showing no signs of attrition.

“When I first got sick, I didn’t know if I’d be able to travel, if I’d be able to take long days and practices,” Harrison said. “It was scary, but my family was so encouraging. You can still live a normal life. You can still do the things you did before.”

Like play basketball.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, center/left, celebrates with Indiana Fever's Erica Wheeler aft ...
Las Vegas praised for hosting WNBA All-Star weekend
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

Coaches, players and WNBA executives were thrilled with the show that Las Vegas put on for the All-Star Game last weekend.

Bill Laimbeer, center, coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces basketball team, poses for photos wit ...
Aces coach Laimbeer surprised by ‘Land of Lost’ co-stars
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

Before he played for the Detroit Pistons and then went on to be a successful WNBA coach, Bill Laimbeer spent a season playing a Sleestak on the hit television show ‘Land of the Lost.’

Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) blocks a shot from Las Vegas Aces forward Dearic ...
Las Vegas Aces, Mystics to resume earthquake game in August
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Aug. 5 will complete their game that was suspended at halftime because of an earthquake earlier this month, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.