Full schedule for Aces’ 1st-round playoff series with Seattle Storm

The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA championship against the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces’ ‘steady Eddy’ keeps showing her value as WNBA’s 2nd-oldest player

‘Starting to click’: Aces lock up home court; another record for Wilson

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA title Sunday.

Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round series against the Seattle Storm will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces will also host Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both games will air on ESPN.

Game 3, if necessary, will be Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at a time to be determined. It will be shown on ESPN2.

The Aces and Storm are meeting in the playoffs for the third time. Seattle swept the first matchup in the 2020 WNBA Finals. The Aces got revenge the next time the two met, winning the 2022 semifinals in four games en route to their first title.

Here is the full first-round schedule:

Game 1 — 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ESPN

Game 2 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ESPN

Game 3* — TBD Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, ESPN2

*If necessary

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.