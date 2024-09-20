76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Full schedule for Aces’ 1st-round playoff series with Seattle Storm

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb during t ...
Aces’ playoff matchup set, so ‘Core Four’ rest against Wings
Aces end regular season looking to improve playoff seeding
‘Starting to click’: Aces lock up home court; another record for Wilson
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) dribbles up the court after stealing the ball from the ...
Aces’ ‘steady Eddy’ keeps showing her value as WNBA’s 2nd-oldest player
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2024 - 7:23 pm
 

The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA title Sunday.

Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round series against the Seattle Storm will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces will also host Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both games will air on ESPN.

Game 3, if necessary, will be Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at a time to be determined. It will be shown on ESPN2.

The Aces and Storm are meeting in the playoffs for the third time. Seattle swept the first matchup in the 2020 WNBA Finals. The Aces got revenge the next time the two met, winning the 2022 semifinals in four games en route to their first title.

Here is the full first-round schedule:

Game 1 — 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ESPN

Game 2 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ESPN

Game 3* — TBD Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, ESPN2

*If necessary

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES