Full schedule for Aces’ 1st-round playoff series with Seattle Storm
The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA championship against the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA title Sunday.
Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round series against the Seattle Storm will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces will also host Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both games will air on ESPN.
Game 3, if necessary, will be Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at a time to be determined. It will be shown on ESPN2.
The Aces and Storm are meeting in the playoffs for the third time. Seattle swept the first matchup in the 2020 WNBA Finals. The Aces got revenge the next time the two met, winning the 2022 semifinals in four games en route to their first title.
Here is the full first-round schedule:
Game 1 — 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ESPN
Game 2 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ESPN
Game 3* — TBD Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, ESPN2
*If necessary
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.