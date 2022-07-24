Kelsey Plum receives surprise from Tom Brady

After seeing Plum in action at an Aces game, Tom Brady sent Kelsey Plum a package with a signed jersey and some swag from his TB12 brand, according to ESPN.

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (10) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Takes one to know one, they always say.

So naturally, a sports great like Tom Brady knows talent when he sees it.

After seeing Plum in action at an Aces game on May 31, the seven-time Super Bowl champ sent her a package with a signed jersey and some swag from his TB12 brand, according to ESPN.

Plum posted a video on her Instagram story on Friday showing her excitement about receiving the gift from her favorite athlete.