Kelsey Plum receives surprise from Tom Brady
After seeing Plum in action at an Aces game, Tom Brady sent Kelsey Plum a package with a signed jersey and some swag from his TB12 brand, according to ESPN.
Takes one to know one, they always say.
So naturally, a sports great like Tom Brady knows talent when he sees it.
After seeing Plum in action at an Aces game on May 31, the seven-time Super Bowl champ sent her a package with a signed jersey and some swag from his TB12 brand, according to ESPN.
Plum posted a video on her Instagram story on Friday showing her excitement about receiving the gift from her favorite athlete.
#LFG @Kelseyplum10 👊👊 https://t.co/TOIEH6JNIU
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2022