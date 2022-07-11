Kelsey Plum redeems herself, named WNBA All-Star Game MVP

Aces guard Kelsey Plum, making her first All-Star Game appearance, scored 30 points to help teammate A’ja Wilson’s Team Wilson defeat Team Stewart on Sunday.

Aces All-Star guard Kelsey Plum wanted redemption.

“I’m not a rack shooter,” said Plum, eliminated in the first round of Saturday’s 3-point contest. “I’m more of a game shooter.”

Plum more than redeemed herself in Sunday’s WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Aided by a 4-point shot — a twist added for the game — with 15 seconds remaining, she scored 30 points and was named the game’s MVP after Team Wilson, coached by the Aces’ Becky Hammon, defeated Team Stewart 134-112.

Plum tied Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore’s All-Star Game scoring record in 2015 and helped Aces teammate A’ja Wilson remain undefeated as an All-Star captain after her team rolled past Breanna Stewart’s before a crowd of 9,572.

“I just personally wanted to go out and have a ton of fun,” said Plum, making her first All-Star appearance. “Shots started to fall, so obviously it’s fun when that happens, too, but regardless of that, I was just going to play and have a ton of joy out there.”

Wilson and Aces teammate Dearica Hamby each scored 10 points for Team Wilson. Wilson said that she, Hamby and Plum were mainly focused on trapping Aces teammate Jackie Young — playing for Team Stewart — whenever she touched the ball.

“She texted me during halftime and said, ‘Yo, stop double-teaming me.’” Wilson said.

Team Wilson’s defensive scheme against Young led to one of the more memorable moments. Six minutes into the second quarter, Wilson and Plum came with a double-team and drove Young toward the left sideline.

Young, who scored two points, tried to pass out of the trap, but didn’t see Lynx center Sylvia Fowles lurking, and the pass was stolen. Fowles, who will retire after the season, had an open runway in transition and elevated for a one-handed slam dunk.

“I just heard the momentum of the crowd, seen a couple faces on the other team and I was like, ‘Just go for it,’” Fowles said.

Fowles and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, who also will retire after the season, were honored as co-captains before the game. They have a combined nine gold medals, six WNBA championships and 21 All-Star appearances.

Plum said she spent most of the weekend asking Fowles, Bird and Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker questions.

“They have just been phenomenal mentors and female leaders,” Plum said. “As a young player, you can’t ask for anything more.”

The All-Stars saved their best for the second half. After starting the game wearing jerseys with their own numbers and names on the back, the players returned to the court after halftime wearing ones with Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner’s last name and No. 42.

Griner has been detained since February after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. government considers Griner wrongfully detained. Wilson has been emotional when talking about Griner and said the opportunity to show support on a national broadcast was important.

“Not a day goes by that I’m not thinking about Brittney Griner,” said Wilson, who played with Griner on the Tokyo Olympic team. “So wearing her jersey and letting the world know we are not whole without her, that’s a statement in itself.”

Griner was announced as an honorary starter before the game as her wife, Cherelle Griner, watched from the stands.

“BG’s one of us,” Wilson said. “She’s our sister, and we’re going to do whatever we can to amplify the platform that we have to make sure that everyone is doing what they need to do to make sure that she gets home safely.”

