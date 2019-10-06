Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage earns All-WNBA honors

Aces center Liz Cambage was selected to the All-WNBA second team, the league announced Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8, front) looks for a pass over Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center Liz Cambage was selected to the All-WNBA second team, the league announced Sunday afternoon. She’s joined by Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields and Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims.

Cambage was acquired by the Aces in May via a trade with the Dallas Wings and averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in her first season with the team. The 6-foot-8-inch Australia native was an All-Star for the second consecutive seasonand averaged 23.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in five playoff games.

She’ll be a restricted free agent this offseason but said after the Aces were eliminated from the playoffs that she doesn’t want to be anywhere else.

Washington Mystics forward and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne was unanimously selected to the All-WNBA first team. She’s joined by Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, Sparks guard Chelsea Gray, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard.

