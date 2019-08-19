Las Vegas Aces clinch playoff bid with road win over Chicago
The Aces on Sunday clinched the franchise’s first WNBA playoff berth since 2014 with a 100-85 road win over the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Forward A’ja Wilson played her first game in a month after a left ankle injury and totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 25 minutes for Las Vegas (18-9). Center Liz Cambage supplied 23 points and 10 rebounds.
