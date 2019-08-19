Las Vegas Aces clinch playoff bid with road win over Chicago

The Aces on Sunday clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2014 with a 100-85 road win over the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is pleased with her performance over the Indiana Fever during the last quarter of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces on Sunday clinched the franchise’s first WNBA playoff berth since 2014 with a 100-85 road win over the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.

Forward A’ja Wilson played her first game in a month after a left ankle injury and totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 25 minutes for Las Vegas (18-9). Center Liz Cambage supplied 23 points and 10 rebounds.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.