Las Vegas Aces fall to Mystics, eliminated from WNBA playoffs
Dearica Hamby missed a potential game-tying corner 3-pointer Tuesday night, and the Aces fell 94-90 to the Washington Mystics in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Washington advances to the WNBA Finals with a 3-1 series victory.
Liz Cambage had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne had 25 points to lead the Mystics.
