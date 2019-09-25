81°F
Las Vegas Aces fall to Mystics, eliminated from WNBA playoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2019 - 8:08 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2019 - 8:13 pm

Dearica Hamby missed a potential game-tying corner 3-pointer Tuesday night, and the Aces fell 94-90 to the Washington Mystics in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Washington advances to the WNBA Finals with a 3-1 series victory.

Liz Cambage had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne had 25 points to lead the Mystics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

