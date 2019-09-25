Las Vegas Aces fall to Mystics, eliminated from WNBA playoffs

Dearica Hamby missed a potential game-tying corner 3-pointer Tuesday night, and the Aces fell 94-90 to the Washington Mystics in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals.

Members of the Las Vegas Aces huddle after losing to the Washington Mystics in a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aces look dejected as they are down late versus the Washington Mystics during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9, left) fights for a loose ball with Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8, left) battles to get a shot off over Washington Mystics defenders during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22, left) blocks a shot as the Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives to the basket during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22, right) tips in a shot over Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage shoots over Washington Mystics' LaToya Sanders (30) during the first quarter of a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby goes to the basket past Washington Mystics' Emma Meesseman (33) during the first quarter of a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' center A'ja Wilson, right, reacts after drawing a foul in front of Washington Mystics' Emma Meesseman during the first quarter of a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' forward Tamera Young drives to the basket under pressure from the Washington Mystics during the first quarter of a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby drives to the basket against Washington Mystics' forward Aerial Powers (23) during the second quarter of a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) is angered by the lack of a foul call late versus the Washington Mystics during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0, right) has a shot deflected away by Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9, left) and others during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) battles multiple Washington Mystics defenders during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) is frustrated by the lack of a foul call late versus the Washington Mystics during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Las Vegas Aces acknowledge their fans after losing to the Washington Mystics in a WNBA semifinal basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dearica Hamby missed a potential game-tying corner 3-pointer Tuesday night, and the Aces fell 94-90 to the Washington Mystics in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Washington advances to the WNBA Finals with a 3-1 series victory.

Liz Cambage had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne had 25 points to lead the Mystics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.