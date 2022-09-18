Mission accomplished: Aces capture WNBA title with win over Sun

Aces guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Aces to a Game 4 win and the first championship in franchise history.

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after winning the 2022 WNBA Championship against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), the 2022 WNBA MVP, holds up the WNBA Championship trophy after her team won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. The game secured the Las Vegas Aces the 2022 WNBA Championship. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces go wild as owner Mark Davis holds up the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after they won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces cheer with their new 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby, Kiah Stokes, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Theresa Plaisance surround a dancing Chelsea Gray as they celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship win against the Connecticut Sun with beer showers in the locker room at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) chugs a 40-ounce bottle of beer as her team celebrates winning the 2022 WNBA Championship against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Becky Hammon stand alongside their cheering team as they receive the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after winning against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer after their team won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun, securing them the 2022 WNBA Championship, at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans move to the front of the crowd to watch their team receive the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is in awe after her team won the 2022 WNBA Championship against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. Gray was named 2022 WNBA Finals MVP. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and guard Sydney Colson celebrate after winning the 2022 WNBA Championship against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson fakes putting guard Sydney Colson to sleep after they won the 2022 WNBA Championship against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes (41) celebrate as they win Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. The game secured the Las Vegas Aces the 2022 WNBA Championship. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts to a referee’s call during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots a 3-point goal during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) and center Brionna Jones (42) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25), guard Natisha Hiedeman, behind, and center Brionna Jones, right, during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) fight for the ball during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) jumps to shoot against Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon holds her teams final timeout before they won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series, and the 2022 WNBA Championship, at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives toward the hoop while Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tries to steal the ball during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) jumps to pass while Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and forward DeWanna Bonner (24) defend during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) while Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) guards Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) passes to guard Riquna Williams (2) around Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots while Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to block during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. At left is Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and at right guard Kelsey Plum (10). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) thwarts a shot by Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Five years ago, A’ja Wilson made her WNBA debut at Mohegan Sun Arena as a member of the Aces.

Sunday, Wilson approached the podium at Mohegan Sun again — 177 WNBA games since her first professional appearance there — only this time as a champion.

“Winning a championship is something no one can ever take away from you,” Wilson said. “Once you’ve got that down, you are in the books forever.”

Wilson and the top-seeded Aces crossed off the final missing award on their résumés Sunday, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1, securing the first WNBA championship in the franchise’s history. It’s also the first major-league championship won by a team from Las Vegas.

“This has been the goal since training camp,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Luckily, I’ve got a group of really resilient players.”

Aces on their way to celebrate pic.twitter.com/t024QdwoNj — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸辛 (@ANYamashita) September 18, 2022

WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 20 points and six assists. Wilson had 11 points and 14 rebounds. The team also received a boost from guard Riquna Williams, who came off the bench to score 17 points.

The Aces’ trio did just enough to overcome another triple-double from Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas, who had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

“It’s amazing,” Gray said, “not only for the franchise, but the city of Vegas.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Physicality

With 6:50 remaining in the second quarter, Aces guard Kelsey Plum hit Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman near the head while chasing her around a screen.

Hiedeman shoved Plum after the officials blew the play dead, and the Aces’ All-Star responded with sarcastic clapping. Both players were awarded technical fouls.

The incident sparked a 10-2 Sun run, fueled by the rim protection of Jonquel Jones and Connecticut free throws. It was emblematic of the gritty, slow style which defined Game 4 and the WNBA Finals as a whole.

The Sun forced the Aces to play Connecticut’s style of basketball again in Game 4. They slowed the pace and attacked the paint relentlessly. The teams combined for 32 personal fouls and 32 free throws.

“That’s a really good team, a physical team,” Plum said.

2. MVP vs. MVP

Wilson wasn’t the only MVP looking to add a first WNBA championship to her legacy Sunday. Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, had another impactful performance in Game 4.

After scoring 20 points in the Sun’s Game 3 win, Jones commanded the lane with defensive authority during Game 4. She had two blocks, a steal and held Wilson to just 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.

“She’s an MVP for a reason,” Wilson said.

Despite a rough shooting night, Wilson found other ways to help the Aces win. Her 14 rebounds led all players and she also had two blocks and two steals.

3. Williams’ clutch night

It’s not the first time Williams has come up big for the Aces during the playoffs. She scored 14 points during the Aces’ Game 3 overtime win against the Seattle Storm during the semifinals.

However, she saved her best performance for last. Williams scored a season-high 17 points and went 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. She had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a step-back jumper with 53.2 seconds remaining to keep the Aces ahead by four points.

“People coming in making plays,” Plum said, “that’s what this team has been all year.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.