Aces

Report: Aces coach elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, holding her son Sam Hammon, beams as A’ja Wilson ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, holding her son Sam Hammon, beams as A’ja Wilson gives a speech during a parade to honor the team’s 2022 WNBA Championship win, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces coach Becky Hammon has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, ESPN reported Tuesday.

She will be joined by former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, along with longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, according to the report.

The formal announcement of the class of 2023 will be made Saturday at the Final Four in Houston.

Hammon served as an assistant coach under Popovich starting in 2014 until coming to Las Vegas in December 2021.

In her first season as the Aces’ coach, Hammon guided the team to its first WNBA championship, becoming the first coach in league history to win the title in her debut campaign.

Hammon, an undrafted guard out of Colorado State, played 16 seasons in the WNBA. She spent the first eight seasons of her career with the New York Liberty before finishing her career with the San Antonio Stars, the predecessor of the Aces.

Hammon was a six-time All-Star and a two-time first-team all-WNBA selection.

Aces chief business development officer Jennifer Azzi was also a finalist this year for the Hall of Fame.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

