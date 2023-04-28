Report: Aces coach gets permission to discuss NBA vacancy

Aces coach Becky Hammon was given permission to speak with the Toronto Raptors about their head coaching job, according to a report by ESPN on Thursday.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at her team from the sidelines during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hammon led the Aces to the first championship in franchise history and was named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year during her first season with the team. She also spent eight of her 16 WNBA seasons with the San Antonio Stars, the Aces’ predecessor, and is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired.

After finishing her playing career, Hammon spent eight seasons as an NBA assistant for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Hammon has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the past. She was considered a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ job in 2021 but lost out to Chauncey Billups.

The Aces’ season begins May 20. Sunday is the first day of training camp.

ESPN reported that several top NBA assistants will also interview with the Raptors, including Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee’s Charles Lee, Phoenix’s Kevin Young, San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson, Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Memphis’ Darko Rajakovic and Miami’s Chris Quinn.

