88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Report: Aces coach gets permission to discuss NBA vacancy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 6:14 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at her team from the sidelines during the second ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at her team from the sidelines during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces coach Becky Hammon was granted permission to speak with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors about the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to an ESPN report.

Hammon led the Aces to the first championship in franchise history and was named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year during her first season with the team. She also spent eight of her 16 WNBA seasons with the San Antonio Stars, the Aces’ predecessor, and is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired.

After finishing her playing career, Hammon spent eight seasons as an NBA assistant for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Hammon has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the past. She was considered a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ job in 2021 but lost out to Chauncey Billups.

The Aces’ season begins May 20. Sunday is the first day of training camp.

ESPN reported that several top NBA assistants will also interview with the Raptors, including Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee’s Charles Lee, Phoenix’s Kevin Young, San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson, Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Memphis’ Darko Rajakovic and Miami’s Chris Quinn.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
2
H Mart shares details on 1st Nevada grocery store
H Mart shares details on 1st Nevada grocery store
3
Hitting the wall: Neighbors frustrated after car crashes into pool
Hitting the wall: Neighbors frustrated after car crashes into pool
4
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
5
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Report: Aces coach elected to Basketball Hall of Fame
Report: Aces coach elected to Basketball Hall of Fame
Aces coach saluted alongside NBA superstars in Hall of Fame class
Aces coach saluted alongside NBA superstars in Hall of Fame class
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
Defending champion Aces have 1 pick in WNBA draft
Defending champion Aces have 1 pick in WNBA draft
NBA playoffs best bets: Series prices and Game 1 plays
NBA playoffs best bets: Series prices and Game 1 plays
Lady Rebels star signs WNBA training camp contract
Lady Rebels star signs WNBA training camp contract