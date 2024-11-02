Second Aces assistant leaves to become head coach

Another member of Aces coach Becky Hammon’s staff is leaving to become the head coach of a WNBA team.

Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase, left, head coach Becky Hammon, center, and assistant coach Tyler Marsh discuss on the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces head coach Becky Hammon laughs on the bench with assistant coach Tyler Marsh against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh is leaving to become head coach of the Chicago Sky, a league source confirmed Saturday.

Marsh will be the Sky’s fourth coach in three years. Teresa Weatherspoon was most recently fired after one season in the role.

Marsh’s exit marks the second loss for Aces coach Becky Hammon’s staff this offseason, as lead assistant Natalie Nakase also exited to lead the expansion Golden State Valkyries last month.

Marsh joined the Aces in March 2022 after working as a player development coach and assistant for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He also served as an assistant coach for three seasons in the G League.

As part of the Aces’ back-t0-back WNBA championship teams, Marsh built a reputation for developing player’s skills, especially those of guard Jackie Young.

Former LSU assistant Charlene Thomas-Swinson is the only remaining assistant for the Aces, who also parted ways with general manager Natalie Williams on Oct. 26.

