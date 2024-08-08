105°F
Aces

Team USA serenades Aces star on her 28th birthday in Paris

A'ja Wilson smiles after Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team defeated China in their pool ro ...
A'ja Wilson smiles after Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team defeated China in their pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Azerbaijan won 21-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A'ja Wilson (9), of the United States, celebrate against Germany in a women's basketball game a ...
A'ja Wilson (9), of the United States, celebrate against Germany in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
More Stories
United States' Jackie Young (13) shoots between Murjanatu Musa (20) and Ezinne Kalu (23), of Ni ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Ace gets call to start, powers US win — PHOTOS
A'ja Wilson, of the Unites States, celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketba ...
Aces star says Olympic referee told her to ‘get my emotions in check’
United States' Claire Weinstein, left, Katie Ledecky, right, and Paige Madden, rear, react as t ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper medals with Ledecky; Ace powers U.S.
Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper medals; 2 Aces power teams to wins
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 2:38 pm
 

A’ja Wilson’s special day didn’t go unnoticed by her Olympic teammates.

The Aces’ star forward was serenaded in a huddle during a Team USA practice in Paris on Thursday to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The group opted for Stevie Wonder’s more upbeat version of “Happy Birthday.”

Wilson, a two-time Olympian, is joined by Aces teammates Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young on Team USA. Gray and Plum can both be seen dancing along to “Happy Birthday” in a video USA Basketball posted on X.

Wilson is having a standout Olympics so far. She is the only basketball player, male or female, averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in Paris.

She scored 20 points in Team USA’s 88-74 quarterfinal win against Nigeria on Wednesday. Young added 15 points in her first start of the competition.

The Olympics are part a year of milestones for Wilson. In May, it was revealed she will get a signature shoe from Nike. In July, it was announced she was one of the cover athletes for NBA 2K25.

Wilson, a two-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP and two-time defensive player of the year, will hope her next trip around the sun is just as good. Team USA continues its quest for gold Friday with a semifinal matchup against Australia.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

