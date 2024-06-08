U.S. selects Aces’ ‘Core Four’ for Olympics

The Aces’ “Core Four” of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are headed to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to The Associated Press.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson, center, and guard Jackie Young react after guard Chelsea Gray hit a three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces’ “Core Four” are headed to the Olympics.

A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young will be on the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Paris Games, according to The Associated Press, which confirmed the roster with a person familiar with the decision.

Wilson and Gray won gold medals with the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics. Plum and Young will join the main U.S. roster for the first time at the Olympics after winning gold in the inaugural 3x3 competition in 2020.

Gray has not played yet this WNBA season after suffering a lower left leg injury during the Finals victory over the New York Liberty last season that gave the Aces back-to-back championships.

As for the rest of the roster, the U.S. is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. Taurasi will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, who will be playing internationally for the first time since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022.

Other returning Olympic veterans are Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) and Breanna Stewart (Liberty).

First-time Olympians are Kahleah Copper (Mercury), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun).

No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) was left off the roster.

The U.S. women have won every gold medal in women’s basketball since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.