‘Unthinkable,’ ‘unguardable’ Aces star remains WNBA MVP favorite

A’ja Wilson’s historic season for the Aces has her on pace to win her third MVP trophy, one year after she finished third in a tightly-contested race.

Why Aces’ A’ja Wilson is only wearing white T-shirts before games

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) pumps up her teammates, Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and center Megan Gustafson (17) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets amped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and teammate Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson gives heart hands to fans as she exits the court following a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson makes her way onto the court for introductions during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phoenix Mercury guard Diani Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, had plenty of words to describe A’ja Wilson after losing 97-79 to the Aces on Sunday.

“What she’s doing right now is unthinkable,” Taurasi told reporters postgame. “She’s just unguardable.”

Those sound like appropriate superlatives for the most valuable player in the league. And the overwhelming consensus seems to be that Wilson, a two-time MVP, is barreling toward winning her third trophy.

But Wilson herself didn’t sound convinced after authoring just the second 40-point, 15-rebound performance in WNBA history Sunday. She even uttered the word “meh” when asked about her MVP case in a TV interview with broadcaster Krista Blunk after the game.

Wilson said her focus is mainly on her team’s 20-12 record, and she isn’t satisfied with that.

The Aces, despite some struggles in their quest for a third straight championship, clinched their sixth consecutive playoff berth Friday and then blew out the Mercury on the road.

Wilson, through all of it, remains at the center of her team’s success.

She is leading the WNBA in points (27.5) and blocks (2.7) per game. She is also on pace to break Taurasi’s scoring record of 25.3 points per game from 2006.

Despite that, Wilson is averaging just 1.3 turnovers per game. Aces coach Becky Hammon said Wilson’s efficiency is one of the things that sets her apart this season.

Hammon was critical of the voting process last year after Wilson finished third in a tightly-contested MVP race. A fourth-place vote cost Wilson, who finished behind the winner Stewart and second-place Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

Wilson said at the beginning of this season she felt motivated by the notorious ballot. It didn’t take long for teammate Kelsey Plum to warn reporters that Wilson’s MVP award this year “better be unanimous.”

Even if she doesn’t get every first-place vote, Wilson is likely to become a three-time MVP. The only other WNBA players who have won the award three times are Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes and Lauren Jackson.

“There’s getting numbers and then there’s crushing numbers, and she crushes numbers right now,” Hammon said before Sunday’s win. “And I just think (of) her consistency. She’s just consistent in every day her approach, what she gives to her teammates, what she gives to the game.”

Hammon added Wilson gets “more (defensive) attention than anybody,” but still manages to take care of the ball and find open teammates.

“With as many double teams and triple teams that she sees … I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player have more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, then no turnovers,” Hammon said.

Wilson was forced out of her comfort zone this offseason when Hammon asked her to become more of a “point forward.” That meant Wilson had to bring the ball up the court more often and become more of a facilitator on offense.

Other players have taken notice of her versatility.

“You guys look at her as a post, I look at her as a guard,” Taurasi said Sunday.

It’s just another tool Wilson has added to her seemingly endless skill set.

“I’m always going to challenge her,” Hammon said. “She’s always still hungry. And I think that’s something that’s special. …That’s how she’s made up, to come back and just keep leveling up.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.