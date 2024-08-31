Wilson leads Aces to win over Dream, playoff berth
Tiffany Hayes shined in her third start of the season for the Aces as Jackie Young rested against the Atlanta Dream on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 83-72 on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena to clinch a WNBA playoff berth.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (19-12) with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tiffany Hayes added her own double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. She made her third start of the season, filling in for Jackie Young, who was ruled out before the game for rest.
Allisha Gray had 17 points for the Dream (10-21).
Atlanta’s loss also secured a postseason spot for the Seattle Storm.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
