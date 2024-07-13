Wilson leads Aces to win with another historic performance
Star Aces forward A’ja Wilson had a double-double before the first half ended, and she continued to pile up numbers throughout Friday’s win at the Atlanta Dream.
The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 84-70 on Friday at the Gateway Center in Atlanta.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (15-7), recording 33 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks to become the first player in WNBA history with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three 3-pointers in a game. Wilson was 3-for-4 from distance against the Dream (7-15).
Wilson also had three steals to reach 245 for her career and pass coach Becky Hammon for the fourth-most steals in franchise history (244).
The Aces finish their three-game road trip against the Washington Mystics at noon Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
