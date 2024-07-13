112°F
Wilson leads Aces to win with another historic performance

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson watches her shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson watches her shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 6:28 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2024 - 6:34 pm

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 84-70 on Friday at the Gateway Center in Atlanta.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (15-7), recording 33 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks to become the first player in WNBA history with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three 3-pointers in a game. Wilson was 3-for-4 from distance against the Dream (7-15).

Wilson also had three steals to reach 245 for her career and pass coach Becky Hammon for the fourth-most steals in franchise history (244).

The Aces finish their three-game road trip against the Washington Mystics at noon Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

