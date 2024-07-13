Wilson leads Aces to win with another historic performance

Star Aces forward A’ja Wilson had a double-double before the first half ended, and she continued to pile up numbers throughout Friday’s win at the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson watches her shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 84-70 on Friday at the Gateway Center in Atlanta.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (15-7), recording 33 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks to become the first player in WNBA history with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three 3-pointers in a game. Wilson was 3-for-4 from distance against the Dream (7-15).

Wilson also had three steals to reach 245 for her career and pass coach Becky Hammon for the fourth-most steals in franchise history (244).

The Aces finish their three-game road trip against the Washington Mystics at noon Sunday.

