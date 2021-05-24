WNBA coach suspended, fined for remarks about Liz Cambage

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) receives a ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward/center Chiney Ogwumike (13) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The WNBA has suspended and fined Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller one game for making a disrespectful remark to a referee Sunday afternoon about All-Star center Liz Cambage during the Aces’ 72-65 loss at Michelob Ultra Arena.

After the game, Cambage revealed on Instagram that Miller told an official that Cambage weighed 300 pounds while arguing a call. Cambage on her Instagram story said that she won’t ever let a man disrespect her and told Miller not to disrespect any other woman in the WNBA, either.

“I don’t know if that’s how coaches run, like you just try to disrespect women like that, from the sideline? You’re so lucky it was during a game,” said Cambage, who proudly proclaimed that she’s 6 feet, 8 inches and 235 pounds. “That whole part, you were so lucky that I was doing my job. Anyway to that little man — whole little, tiny, like where is you? — stop trying to project your insecurities baby.”

Cambage also explained that there’s a difference between players talking trash among one another and coaches talking trash to or about players.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse. … We can’t do nothing back, it’s just crazy to me,” she said.

Miller acknowledged the “gravity” of his statement Monday morning through an apology issued through the Sun.

“During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” the statement said. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization.”

The WNBA announced Monday afternoon that its fining Miller $10,000 for his comments. He won’t coach the Sun on Tuesday when they play the Seattle Storm.

Cambage is one of the most dominant low-post players in WNBA history and has long been a proponent of self love and body positivity. The Aces play the Sun twice more this season — next Tuesday and Aug. 24.

