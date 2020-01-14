WNBA, WNBPA agree on changes in new collective bargaining agreement

The deal, pending approval by the league’s players and its board of governors, is set to run through the 2027 season, and more than triples the max salaries for top players and features improved travel procedures, maternity benefits and career development opportunities aimed at improving the overall player experience.

The WNBA and WNBPA announced Tuesday an eight-year agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, featuring landmark changes that could affect the WNBA and its visibility for years to come.

The deal, pending approval by the league’s players and its board of governors, is set to run through the 2027 season, and more than triples the maximum earning potential for top players. The deal also features improved travel procedures, maternity benefits and career development opportunities aimed at improving the overall player experience.

“We approached these negotiations with a player-first agenda, and I am pleased that this agreement guarantees substantial increases in compensation and progressive benefits for the women of the WNBA,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “We look forward to working together to make the WNBA a sustainable and thriving business for generations of women’s basketball players to come.”

The salary pool is set to increase by 53 percent under the new CBA, and top players can earn $500,000 per year through salary, incentives and marketing deals. Other top players can earn more than $200,000 or $300,000 per year, and average annual salary for players will exceed six figures under the new CBA for the first time in league history, resulting in a dramatic increase for all players.

Other key salary elements include:

— A new max salary of $215,000, compared to $117,500 under the previous CBA.

— An additional $1.6 million in marketing agreements that highlight the diversity of the league and provide up to $300,000 for certain players.

— An additional $750,000 in prize money for in-season cup games

— New 50-50 revenue sharing between players and owners predicated on the WNBA achieving revenue goals from television, marketing and licensing deals.

— Cash bonuses for awards and honors, like MVP, Rookie of the Year, and selection to all-league and defensive teams.

Players will still travel commercially, but improved travel elements include premium economy class seating, and individual hotel rooms for all players during the regular season. Key maternal elements include full salary for players on maternity leave, a childcare stipend of $5,000, two-bedroom apartments for players with children and workplace accommodations for nursing mothers.

Players with five years of service can become unrestricted free agents one year before than their current contract expires starting in 2021, providing them more agency over their careers. The league will also provide enhanced mental health resources, nutrition council and access to experts in women’s health.

“We found common ground in areas that confirmed the league’s and the players’ intentions to not only make meaningful improvements in working conditions and overall professional experience, but also to improve the business with strategic planning and intentional marketing that will keep the WNBA front and center year-round,” WNBPA president and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement.

