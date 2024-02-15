A’s have ‘positive meeting’ on possible Coliseum lease extension

The Oakland Athletics met with Bay Area officials Thursday to discuss extending the team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Drew Rucinski delivers against the Cincinnati Reds, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Oakland Athletics and Bay Area officials met Thursday to talk about extending the team’s Oakland Coliseum lease.

The A’s current lease expires at the end of the 2024 MLB season. An extension would allow the Coliseum to continue to serve as the club’s home field before its planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas Strip ballpark is ready to go in 2028.

“We had a positive meeting with (Oakland) and (Alameda) County,” an A’s spokesperson said. “We look forward to further discussions regarding a lease extension at the Coliseum for the interim period before the Vegas ballpark opens.”

Oakland and Alameda Country representatives weren’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Coliseum is one of several sites the A’s are considering as a temporary home before their move to Las Vegas.

The team has met with officials in Salt Lake City and Sacramento, California, about playing in minor league ballparks in those cities. The A’s could also play in Las Vegas Ballpark or Reno’s Greater Nevada Field.

A Salt Lake City group hopes hosting the A’s would lead to the city landing a MLB expansion team. The Larry H. Miller Company released renderings of a possible $3.5 billion mix-used project Thursday that would be located in a Salt Lake City suburb. The plans could include a MLB stadium.

The Larry H. Miller Company owns the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees and their current home park, Smith’s Field. The team is also building a 7,500-capacity stadium that’s slated to be ready for the 2025 season in South Jordan, Utah. The A’s have shown interest in the new park as a possible temporary home field.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.