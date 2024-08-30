Want to be first in line for Las Vegas A’s seats? Here’s how
Aviators season-ticket members who place a priority deposit in 2025 will receive priority seating selection at the Athletics’ Las Vegas Strip ballpark.
Aviators season-ticket holders will receive priority seating selection at the Athletics’ impending $1.5 billion Las Vegas Strip ballpark.
Both Aviators’ full and partial season-ticket holders are eligible, with full-season members receiving higher priority.
Tickets for the Aviators’ 2025 season go on sale Monday for current season-ticket holders and Oct. 1 for new season-ticket members.
The A’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas for the 2028 MLB season. Construction on their 33,000-seat stadium at the former Tropicana site is scheduled to begin in April. The team will play in Sacramento for the 2025-2027 seasons.
“As the Athletics’ affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators are pleased to offer this priority seating benefit for the Athletics’ new ballpark,” said Aviators president and COO Don Logan in a statement. “Las Vegas has long been regarded as a baseball town, so we are excited to welcome our major league affiliate to town in 2028, making it easy to move players between the two leagues and offering fans the full baseball experience.”
Aviators season-ticket members who place a priority deposit in 2025 will have the opportunity to review seating options and purchase seats in the A’s stadium prior to the general public. Details about the priority seating deposit will be announced next year.
The Aviators’ 2025 schedule begins March 28 and includes 75 games at Las Vegas Ballpark. Full season-ticket prices range from $750 to more than $3,000. Half season-ticket prices range from $550 to $880. Quarter-season prices range from $288 to $448.
