A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager

Mortenson-McCarthy, a joint venture of Minneapolis-based Mortenson and national builder McCarthy Building Companies, will oversee all construction-related activities on the stadium project.

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)

The Oakland Athletics have hired Mortenson-McCarthy as its construction manager for the team’s proposed $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority must approve of the hiring before it’s made official. The authority board is scheduled to meet Thursday.

Before building begins, the A’s still need MLB to approve their relocation plan and the Tropicana must be demolished to make room for the team’s planned 30,000-seat ballpark, scheduled to be constructed on 9 acres.

Mortenson-McCarthy completed construction on the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in July 2020, on time, within budget and surpassed community benefit goals set by the stadium authority.

“Mortenson-McCarthy brings an exceptional level of expertise and experience to our project. Their focus on innovation, safety and efficiency makes them the best in their field,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement.

“The Raiders’ project was a model of tremendous success, including a 31-month-long construction schedule, industry-leading workforce diversity that exceeded local, small, and women and minority-owned business goals, and establishing new benchmarks in sports construction for Southern Nevada. We’re thrilled to partner with them on this important phase of the project.”

Mortenson has a long history of building sports and entertainment projects including Truist Park (Atlanta Braves), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken), and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings).

“It is a tremendous opportunity for Mortenson-McCarthy to build the new home for A’s baseball in Las Vegas,” Logan Gerken, vice president and general manager at Mortenson, said in a statement. “Our goal is to build sports and entertainment facilities that excite the fans, enhance communities and set a new benchmark in what’s possible. This project will engage local businesses, create employment opportunities and reflect the diverse nature of the Las Vegas community through its construction and operation.”

McCarthy has carried out projects in Nevada for more than 40 years. It also constructed the Circa, Virgin Hotels, and the Palms.

“The Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture is grateful for the opportunity to partner together with the Las Vegas community to deliver another landmark project,” Ross Edwards, senior vice president at McCarthy said in a statement. “The A’s new ballpark will be an exciting addition to Las Vegas and represents the combined efforts of many who are helping to build up our city – from the craft professionals on site to area businesses and broader community supporters. Our team’s local experience and deep understanding of the unique complexities that come with building a world-class sports venue will help us hit this project out of the park.”

