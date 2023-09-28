A’s lobbyists file lawsuit against Schools Over Stadiums

Schools Over Stadiums said it is being sued over a referendum petition to stop public funds from going toward an Oakland A’s ballpark.

This rendering released by the Oakland Athletics on Friday, May 26, 2023, shows the team's proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

The political action committee Schools Over Stadiums was served a lawsuit Wednesday by “representatives with ties to the A’s” over its referendum petition seeking to stop state tax funding for stadium bonds in Senate Bill 1.

The PAC said that stadium proponents are suing educators for “not fully describing the petition’s ‘substantive impacts’ on the project.”

Senate Bill 1 provides $380 million in public funding for an Oakland Athletics ballpark to be built in Las Vegas. The PAC was created in June after the bill was signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo to “pursue litigation and a statewide vote on the stadium,” the PAC’s president Dawn Etcheverry told the Review-Journal.

“Schools Over Stadiums is confident our referendum will move forward and we will be gathering signatures to fix Nevada’s misguided priorities in the coming weeks,” Alexander Marks from Schools over Stadiums said in the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.