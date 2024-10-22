A’s, MLB make decision on playing surface at Sacramento ballpark

The Athletics will play on natural grass when they begin their three-year residency in 2025 at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California, before moving to Las Vegas.

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher announces on Thursday, April 4, 2024, that the As will temporarily relocate to West Sacramento in 2025 and play at Sutter Health Park for at least three seasons before the team moves to Las Vegas. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee)

An aerial view of Sutter Health Park, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in West Sacramento, Calif. The stadium is the home of the Sacramento River Cats. (Kirby Lee via AP)

The Athletics will play on natural grass when they begin their three-year residency in 2025 at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California, before moving to Las Vegas.

The possibility of playing on artificial turf was considered because the A’s will share the ballpark with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. There were concerns that natural grass couldn’t handle two teams playing a combined 162 games on the surface during the season.

But with issues regarding player safety and the artificial turf heating up to unsafe temperatures during the summer, natural grass was decided as the best option.

The decision came after receiving feedback from the MLB Players Association, MLB field experts, the A’s and Sutter Health Park officials.

“Our shared, primary concern is ensuring the best and safest playing surface for the A’s, River Cats and visiting players,” MLB said Monday in a statement. “In light of the players’ clear preference for natural grass, and after weighing with the MLBPA the potential risks and benefits of maintaining natural grass versus replacing the playing surface with synthetic turf, all the parties are aligned in moving forward with a natural grass field for opening day 2025.”

Sutter Health Park also will undergo renovations to bring the minor league ballpark to MLB standards.

That includes building new facilities for the A’s and visiting teams, including a home clubhouse with a new locker room, weight room and training room.

Dugouts also will be improved, adding more space for players and playing equipment, and upgraded seating. Bullpens also will be renovated.

A batter’s eye, a dark-colored area or screen in center field that helps batters see the pitched ball by providing a solid, uncluttered background, also will be installed.

The A’s first home game in Sacramento is scheduled for March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.

The franchise plans to break ground on its $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat capacity Las Vegas ballpark in the spring. It is expected to be ready for opening day in 2028.

