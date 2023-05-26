A’s MLB relocation vote could occur as soon as June

The Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas relocation could be approved by Major League Baseball as soon as next month, well ahead of the previous deadline of December 2023.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers quesions before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark is seen, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas relocation could be approved by Major League Baseball as soon as next month, well ahead of the previous deadline of December 2023.

If the A’s ballpark funding deal is passed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo, MLB owners could vote in June on the team’s planned move to Southern Nevada, according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The MLB owners’ meeting where the vote could take place is set for June 13-15 in New York.

Manfred, speaking to reporters in Milwaukee, also noted that the A’s are focused on the Tropicana site and is hopeful plans to construct a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat, retractable roof stadium there come to fruition there.

A person with knowledge of the A’s stadium dealings confirmed the A’s are not considering other sites.

This week Lombardo announced that state and Clark County leaders reached a tentative agreement with the A’s, which would lead to their relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas. The A’s stadium funding bill is set to be introduced as soon as this week. The ongoing feud between Lombardo and legislative Democrats over the state budget has led to the delay in the bill’s filing.

If approved, a sports and entertainment improvement district would be set up around the stadium site. That would use taxes generated by the stadium to repay bonds that would be taken out to pay for the public’s contribution to the ballpark’s construction.

That agreement includes up to $380 million in public assistance, including $180 million from the state and $145 million from Clark County. Of those amounts, $90 million of the state’s contribution would be repaid via tax revenues generated on the ballpark site, while $120 million of the county’s portion would be paid by the tax district.

The other $25 million from the county would go toward infrastructure upgrades in and around the ballpark site.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.