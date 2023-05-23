A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal

The deal would see up to $380 million in public money go toward the team’s planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas MLB ballpark, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Review-Journal.

Tropicana exterior for possible A's stadium site build on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Oakland Athletics and state lawmakers are inching closer to a deal that would see up to $380 million in public money go toward the team’s planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas MLB ballpark, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Review-Journal.

The public contribution would include $180 million from the state in transferable tax credits, of which $90 million would be repaid over time from stadium revenues.

Clark County would contribute $150 million. Of that total, $125 million would come from bonds taken out by the county that would be repaid from a tax district set up around the proposed Tropicana stadium site. The county would also agree to pay for $25 million in infrastructure improvements to the stadium site.

The total public funding amount would be between $350 million and $380 million, dependent on when the bonds are purchased and the interest tied to that.

The A’s would be responsible for any amount that surpasses $380 million, the source indicated.

“You don’t get a better deal than this for a Major League Baseball team,” one source said.

The funding setup will be included in the A’s stadium bill that could be filed as soon as Wednesday, the source said. The bill would still need to be approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

The A’s couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

