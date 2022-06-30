Bay Area commission to decide fate of A’s waterfront ballpark project

A vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission could make or break the Athletics’ plan for a waterfront development centered around a $1 billion ballpark.

Fans sit behind a sign that reads Stay in Oakland during a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission could make or break the Athletics’ plan for a waterfront development centered around a $1 billion ballpark. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A vote Thursday by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission could make or break the Oakland Athletics’ plan for a $12 billion waterfront development centered around a $1 billion ballpark.

The 27-member commission will vote on whether to remove the port priority use designation on the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal. The A’s need 18 members to agree the 56-acre site is not essential for the Bay Area’s long-term seaport needs.

A yes vote would allow the A’s pursuit of a new Oakland ballpark to move forward. A no vote would all but end the team’s quest for a new home in the Bay Area.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

For the past year, the A’s have also been looking at possible relocation to Las Vegas. With the team down to two final sites in the Resort Corridor that could be home to a new ballpark, the A’s vision for Southern Nevada could come to light as soon as next month, President Dave Kaval said.

“There’s a good chance of that,” Kaval said. “That’s hard to say 100 percent, because I don’t control everything myself. But that’s something that can easily come to fruition.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.