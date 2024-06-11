A’s taking early steps on Las Vegas uniform design process with Nike

As the Oakland Athletics’ continue moving forward on the Las Vegas relocation process, early design work has begun on uniforms.

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs to the bench during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’ll be at several years before the Oakland Athletics officially move into new digs in Las Vegas, but it’s not too early for the team to start thinking about what players will be wearing on the field.

Ahead of the team’s planned 2028 arrival in Las Vegas, early design work has already begun on their future uniforms.

“We’re starting that with Nike and with the league, because it takes a couple of years to get that figured out,” A’s President Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week. “Our marketing team is working on that.”

With the process a lengthy one, and the organization in its very early stages, Kaval said it would be a while before the general public gets a glimpse of how the Las Vegas A’s uniforms will look.

After this season the A’s lease agreement at the Oakland Coliseum will expire, and the team will play in Sacramento in 2025 through 2027, as the A’s Las Vegas stadium is constructed. The A’s expect to begin construction on the planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Strip ballpark in April and to complete the facility in time for the 2028 season.

When the team is playing at its interim home in California’s capital city, it will not have a area designation. To that, the players’ jerseys will read the same no matter where they are playing during those three seasons.

“In Sacramento we’ll be playing with the Athletics across the jersey, home and away,” Kaval said.

The A’s will play three seasons at Triple-A Sutter Health Park, where the team will upgrade the facility to enhance the fan and player experience. Those include updated seating, a new scoreboard, updated lighting and a new clubhouse.

The more than 14,000-fan capacity stadium will offer a unique MLB experience for the three seasons the team is scheduled to play there.

“It’ll be kind of like a spring training game, when you’re really close to the action, it’s very intimate,” Kaval said. “It’s great to be moving all of that forward.”

