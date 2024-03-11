Oral arguments set in A’s, teachers union legal tussle

Oral arguments over a Nevada district judge’s decision to block Schools Over Stadiums’ proposed referendum petition to stop public funds for the Las Vegas ballpark have been scheduled.

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)

The Nevada Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month regarding a lower court judge’s decision to block a political action committee from challenging public funding for the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark.

The arguments between Schools Over Stadiums, created by the Nevada State Education Association, and A’s lobbyists Danny Thompson and Thomas Morley are set for April 9, according to court records filed last week.

The matter revolves around a law passed last year that earmarks up to $380 million in public financing for the A’s planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-fan-capacity ballpark to be constructed on the Strip.

Schools Over Stadium’s appealed a November 2023 ruling by District Judge James Russell in favor of the A’s lobbyists who filed a lawsuit to have a ballot petition, filed in September by Schools Over Stadiums, halted.

Thompson an Morley’s lawsuit claimed the PAC’s referendum petition was misleading, because it only included portions of legislation which were targeted by Schools Over Stadiums, and not the entire language of the bill signed into law.

If their appeal is successful the PAC would be required to collect 102,362 verified signatures of registered Nevada voters who voted in the 2022 general election to get the A’s public financing plan on the ballot for November’s elections.

Schools Over Stadiums would have until July 8 to collect the needed signatures get the stadium funding initiative on the 2024 ballot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

