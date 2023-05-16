Tropicana employees warned property could soon close for A’s

Employees at the Tropicana were notified the property could temporarily close in as soon as 18 months as the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark plan continues to take shape.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Employees at the Tropicana were notified the property could temporarily close in as soon as 18 months as the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark plan continues to take shape.

Tropicana owner, Bally’s Corp., announced to workers Monday that if the A’s are successful in their pursuit of $395 million in public funds from the Legislature, the property would temporarily shutter in 18-to-24 months, according to an FAQ list for employees shared with the Review-Journal.

The A’s are looking to construct a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. Bally’s has plans to build a new hotel-casino on the site’s remaining 26 acres.

Bally’s Corp. Chairman Soo Kim told the Review-Journal Sunday that the company is still deciding if it would fully close the property or do so in a phased manner.

“I think the general thought process is to do the stadium first and to not be in a rush to develop the rest of the site,” Kim said. “But I think that is going to be dependent on lots of different factors.”

According to the FAQ, the hotel operations would close simultaneously. The company said it couldn’t operate in a phased approach.

“The existing infrastructure would not allow for partial operation during construction due to the potential complexity of the project and intention for a fully integrated casino hotel resort and ballpark,” according to the document.

The Culinary union noted it has a “strong” union contract with Tropicana employees and that it expects Bally’s Corp to ensure those workers rights are adhered to during the potential closing.

The Culinary and Bartenders unions have represented several hundred workers at the Tropicana ever since the property opened in 1957, Culinary union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said.

“Culinary Union will ensure workers and their jobs are protected and the contract is followed,” he said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Staff writer McKenna Ross contributed to this report.