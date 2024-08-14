Aviators ‘absolutely’ will keep name in 2025 despite popular ‘What If’

The Aviators could consider a name change in the future based on a popular promotion earlier this year, but they won’t make a switch next year.

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Carlos Pérez, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, signs autographs before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators’ successful “What If” promotion earlier this year — featuring the team becoming the Gamblers for a night — led to fans wondering if the temporary name would one day be permanent.

President Don Logan said Tuesday the Aviators will keep their name for the 2025 season. Even after the club set merchandise sales records surrounding their 6-5 win over Tacoma as the Gamblers on April 20.

“Obviously, the Gamblers thing was wildly successful, from a popularity standpoint,” Logan said. “For us to change our name for next season, I want to say we would’ve had to apply in January. … Then you go through what you want to change to, do you want to do a contest, how are you going to do it? It’s not that simple.”

Logan said the name-change process includes applying for the switch to Major League Baseball — the Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics — and working with the club’s merchandise vendors to make sure no new products with an old name are made.

“To allow them to try and get rid of what they already have that has your current logo on it,” Logan said. “It’s a complicated process. We’re going to be the Aviators, absolutely, for 2025.”

The team at least got to try the Gamblers name out for a night. The logo — which features a cartoon cowboy appearing to pitch a pair of dice — seemed to resonate with fans.

The club had to pull items off its web store at one point leading up to the game so it would have gear to sell at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The team will have another “What If” night Friday and face the Oklahoma City Dodgers as the Las Vegas Whales. The Whales name will appear in neon lettering on the club’s jerseys. The logo on the hat features a whale wearing sunglasses and jewelry hitting three poker chips with a baseball bat. Merchandise is available at Las Vegas Ballpark and the team’s online store.

Minor league clubs change their names from time to time, usually to drum up interest. Logan pointed to Sugar Land, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, switching its name from the Skeeters to the Space Cowboys in 2021 as an example.

“Just to do something quirky to try and get some attention,” Logan said.

The Aviators themselves have gone through multiple name changes throughout their 41-year history.

They were the Stars from 1983-2000. They then changed their name to the 51s in 2001 as an ode to Area 51. The club took on its current moniker in 2019 when it moved to Las Vegas Ballpark.

Logan, who has been with the team since 1984, said he wasn’t a fan of the switch from the Stars to the 51s. As to whether he’d consider another change in the future, he kept his cards close to his chest.

“I mean, it did come up when the Gamblers thing became so popular,” Logan said. “So yeah, maybe we should consider it. But it was like, ‘We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.’”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.