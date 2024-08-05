Aviators hope bats can help team make second-half playoff push

The Aviators are within striking distance of playing for a Pacific Coast League championship thanks to the bats at the top of their lineup.

Nick Allen had never played center field before Friday.

The 25-year-old has made his living in the dirt since being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the third round in 2017, but the Aviators have had to get creative. Their infield has become crowded after second baseman Cooper Bowman — the A’s No. 18 prospect, according to MLB.com — was called up from Double-A Midland on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely different than something I’ve ever done,” Allen said. “I’m willing to do it to stay in the lineup.”

Staying in the lineup should be the least of Allen’s concerns given his production at the plate.

He’s been the Aviators’ best hitter the past two seasons. He hit .333 in 33 games in Las Vegas last year and is hitting a team-best .335 in 61 games this year.

He’s one of several bats the team will need to rely upon if it wants to make a push to the Pacific Coast League championship series. The Aviators, at 53-53 entering Sunday’s game against Albuquerque, are still in contention because of their offense.

They lead the PCL in home runs (162) and are third in runs scored (648) and batting average (.274).

“I think we’re just putting together solid at-bats,” Allen said. “If we keep doing that, we’re putting ourselves in a good spot.”

Allen’s speed and ability to put the ball in play has made him a consistent leadoff hitter for the Aviators. Infielders Darell Hernaiz and Armando Alvarez often follow and are hitting .308 and .313 on the season, respectively. Designated hitter Jordan Diaz has a team-best 62 RBI while typically batting cleanup.

“All four of us, we’re not giving into the pitchers and (we’re) making it tough on them,” Allen said.

The Aviators’ offense has given them a chance to make the Triple-A playoffs.

The PCL and International League seasons are split into two halves. The winners of the two halves in each league will play a best-of-three championship series. The winners of those will play in the winner-take-all Triple-A national championship at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sept. 28.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys won the first-half PCL crown. The Aviators (16-15) are now in a fight to win the second-half title.

They are four games back of the Salt Lake Bees for first as of Sunday, which is notable because the two teams begin a six-game series in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Aviators are confident their bats at the top of the lineup give them a chance to close the gap.

“Those guys set the tone for the rhythm of the offense and they’ve done a nice job,” manager Fran Riordan said. “We score runs when those guys get on base. It gives the guys in the middle of the order opportunities for RBIs. If we don’t have those table setters, those guys that are pushing the rhythm of the offense, then we don’t score runs.”

All the Aviators need is for their pitching staff to give them a chance.

They have the second-worst team ERA in the PCL at 6.19. Only two of their regular starting pitchers — Osvaldo Bio and Aaron Brooks — have an ERA below 5.00.

If the staff can just limit the damage a little more, the Aviators’ offense should be good enough to keep the team in the playoff hunt the rest of the way.

“We need good starts, we need good bullpen work, we need good defense and base running,” Riordan said. “All of those little things, if you’re doing them day in and day out, you’re going to have a chance to win. That’s all I expect of these guys.”

