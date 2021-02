Aviators scheduled to return for first time since 2019

The Aviators will open their season April 8 at the Round Rock (Texas) Express, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Four F-16 jets from Nellis Air Force Base fly over the ballpark with an American flag unfurled for the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators right fielder Skye Bolt (8) tosses a foul ball to a fan in the fourth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose streaks across the field as local major and minor league baseball players participate in batting practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators walk the field after winning against the Tacoma Rainiers 3-2 in their final home game of the season at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Aviators will open their season April 8 at the Round Rock (Texas) Express, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

The Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, which plays at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, will play their first home game in almost two years on April 15 against the Reno Aces.

The Aviators did not play last season as the minor-league baseball season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has not yet announced a plan to bring fans back to the Ballpark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.