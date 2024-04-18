Aviators see record merchandise sales for Gamblers-related items

After announcing a promotion tied to an alternative team name, the Aviators saw record merchandise sales and pulled some of the items off their online store to sell at Saturday’s game.

The Las Vegas Aviators will play as the Las Vegas Gamblers during a "What If" night promotions on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Las Vegas Aviators)

The Aviators saw record merchandise sales tied to an alternative team name promotion in a span of about 48 hours.

The Triple A club announced this week that it would play Saturday’s game at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Gamblers for a “What If” night promotion, coinciding with the launch of merchandise sales on its web store.

After seeing strong demand for Gamblers gear, the Aviators pulled some of the items off the online store to ensure they had gear to sell during Saturday’s game, according to vice president of retail operations Edward Dorville.

“We are doing record numbers online on sales,” Dorville said Wednesday afternoon. “We have chosen to pause the sale of certain items so that we have them available on Saturday. … We’re going to start prioritizing selling those on Saturday — that’s why you see them as sold out on our website.”

The Gamblers’ logo is a cartoonish western character that is pitching a pair of dice with a belt buckle in the shape of the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Two T-shirts that have yet to go on sale also will be available at Saturday’s game, Dorville said. That will be welcome news to fans who complained that the Gamblers’ replica jersey was too expensive with its $249.99 advertised price. The two T-shirts will each sell for $42.99.

The shirts will come in red and black with the western character printed on the front, Dorville said. The shirts are listed as “coming soon” on the online store.

Despite the hot-selling items, Dorville said he likes the idea of the Gamblers being a limited edition offering. He added that the Aviators have three more alternative team names chosen.

Saturday’s game against the Tacoma Rainiers will begin at 7:05 p.m., and Dorville recommends that fans arrive early to get the remaining Gamblers merchandise.

“If they sleep on it, they may not get it,” he said.

