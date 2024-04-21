Aviators say ‘What If?’ and play as Las Vegas Gamblers — PHOTOS
The Aviators took the field as the Las Vegas Gamblers on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark, with alternate uniforms and a new logo and color scheme.
The Aviators used an alternate team name during Saturday’s game at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Triple-A team was called the Las Vegas Gamblers when it took on the Tacoma Rainiers during a “What If” night promotion.
Along with the name, the Gamblers wore alternate uniforms and debuted a new logo and color scheme. The Gamblers’ logo is a cartoonish western character that is pitching a pair of dice with a belt buckle in the shape of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.
The jersey featured a western font and the character logo on the left sleeve, with a poker chip stripe design accenting the borders of the sleeves.
The Aviators saw record merchandise sales tied to the promotion and pulled some of the items off the online store to ensure they had gear to sell during Saturday’s game, according to vice president of retail operations Edward Dorville.