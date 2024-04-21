80°F
Aviators

Aviators say ‘What If?’ and play as Las Vegas Gamblers — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Osvaldo Bido, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, throws to the Tacoma Rainiers during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Tyler Soderstrom (21), wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, walks on the field before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Carlos Pérez, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, signs autographs before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans check out Las Vegas Gamblers merchandise before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Gamblers playing cards are distributed before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Carlos Pérez, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, signs autographs before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Osvaldo Bido, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, throws to the Tacoma Rainiers during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Carlos Pérez, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, warms up before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Osvaldo Bido, wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, warms up before a Minor League Baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Gamblers branding is shown during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aviators tried out the alternate name as a promotion for the night. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2024 - 7:53 pm
 

The Aviators used an alternate team name during Saturday’s game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Triple-A team was called the Las Vegas Gamblers when it took on the Tacoma Rainiers during a “What If” night promotion.

Along with the name, the Gamblers wore alternate uniforms and debuted a new logo and color scheme. The Gamblers’ logo is a cartoonish western character that is pitching a pair of dice with a belt buckle in the shape of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

The jersey featured a western font and the character logo on the left sleeve, with a poker chip stripe design accenting the borders of the sleeves.

The Aviators saw record merchandise sales tied to the promotion and pulled some of the items off the online store to ensure they had gear to sell during Saturday’s game, according to vice president of retail operations Edward Dorville.

