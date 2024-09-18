Fans come out as Aviators open final homestand of season — PHOTOS
The Aviators are playing their final series of the season this week at Las Vegas Ballpark. Check out photos from the opener Tuesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
The Aviators’ season is nearing its end.
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 7-5 victory over the Aviators on Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The loss — coupled with the Reno Aces’ 9-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday — badly damaged the Aviators’ hopes of reaching the Pacific Coast League championship series. The Aviators now trail Reno by four games with five to play for the right to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the PCL crown.
The Aviators jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 5-2 on Tuesday, but El Paso scored two runs in the seventh and another in eighth to tie the game, then won in extra innings.
A crowd of 6,926 watched the game.
The Aviators host El Paso again in the second game of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.