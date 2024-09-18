Fans come out as Aviators open final homestand of season — PHOTOS

The Aviators are playing their final series of the season this week at Las Vegas Ballpark. Check out photos from the opener Tuesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

A Harvest Supermoon rises as fans gather on the berm for the Aviators against the El Paso Chihuahuas at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans gather in the stands for the Aviators against the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan and El Paso Chihuahuas bench coach Pete Zamora greet along with umpires for their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aviator has the game reflected in his helmet as they battle the El Paso Chihuahuas during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans gather in the stands for the Aviators against the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder Armando Alvarez (28) attempts to tag El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Eguy Rosario (5) out at second base during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans react as a foul ball ends up in the stands as the El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Matthew Batten (2) is unable to catch it against the Aviators during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators pitcher Austin Pruitt (25) fires the ball to the plate and an El Paso Chihuahuas batter during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan catches a baseball while holding his son as the Aviators battle the El Paso Chihuahuas during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder Armando Alvarez (28) scores past El Paso Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano (49) during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Harvest Supermoon rises as fans gather on the wall for the Aviators against the El Paso Chihuahuas at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder CJ Alexander (12) slides home safely as the tag is late from El Paso Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano (49) during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators players watch the action for the dugout as they battle the El Paso Chihuahuas during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans signal their favorite player on a field game for the Aviators against the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A young fan chews on his glove as the Aviators battle the El Paso Chihuahuas during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan decides to retire his pitcher as they battle the El Paso Chihuahuas during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

El Paso Chihuahuas manager Pete Zamora retires his pitcher as they battle the Aviators during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An El Paso Chihuahuas coach blows bubbles in the dugout as they face the Aviators during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A young boy crosses the finish line in a race as the Aviators battle the El Paso Chihuahuas during their baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aviators’ season is nearing its end.

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 7-5 victory over the Aviators on Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The loss — coupled with the Reno Aces’ 9-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday — badly damaged the Aviators’ hopes of reaching the Pacific Coast League championship series. The Aviators now trail Reno by four games with five to play for the right to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the PCL crown.

The Aviators jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 5-2 on Tuesday, but El Paso scored two runs in the seventh and another in eighth to tie the game, then won in extra innings.

A crowd of 6,926 watched the game.

The Aviators host El Paso again in the second game of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.