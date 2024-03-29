‘A wow factor’: Las Vegas Ballpark celebrates 5 years — PHOTOS

Take a look at some memorable events from Las Vegas Ballpark’s first five years with the Aviators, set to start their season Friday.

Ex-Mets pitcher, new Henderson cop was ‘swerving’ all over road, report says

Aviators hope to show off power: ‘We’re going to see a lot of homers’

A mural showcasing the history of minor league baseball in Las Vegas, including this scene of former manager Wally Backman getting ejected, is behind the box suites at Las Vegas Ballpark, seen here on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson pitches to Round Rock Express while playing in "Reyes de Plata" (Silver Kings) uniforms during the first inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dane Brooks shows off his Oakland A's jersey as the Aviators face the Dodgers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Home plate umpire Takahito Matsuda wears the ear piece connected to the Automated Ball-Strike system during a game between the Aviators and the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators bat dogs Finn, left, and Lambo pose for a portrait before an Aviators baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hope for a ball from the players during opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team, makes final preparations on April 8, 2019, the night before opening day. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch the action from the left field wall during opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Aviators president Don Logan poses for a portrait at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans relax during the Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

AFC Pro Bowl players prepare to take the field for practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators' Drew Jackson (6) leaps back to third base against Round Rock Express’ Andy Ibanez (77) during game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An aerial view of 1700 Pavilion, left, a ten-story office building, Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, center, and Las Vegas Ballpark, right, in downtown Summerlin, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finn the Bat Dog retrieves a bat at Aviators media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nellis Air Force Base pilots fly over the field before the start of the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights Mark Stone (61) and teammates celebrate a great hit over the wall for versus the Raiders during a charity softball at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team, makes final preparations on April 8, 2019, the night before opening day. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Remember 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit?

Yeah, I didn’t think so.

Although it seems like it was a million lifetimes ago, 2019 was the year the $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark opened and the newly rebranded Las Vegas Aviators started their Triple-A affiliation with the Oakland Athletics. The Aviators were previously known as the 51s (and the Stars before that) and had played at Cashman Field since the early 1980s.

The stadium has hosted a wide variety of events since then, including charity softball games, Golden Knights watch parties and holiday extravaganzas.

Check out some of the highlights from the ballpark’s first five years with the Aviators, set to open a new season Friday:

2019

April 9: Fighter jets from Nellis Air Force base flew over the park in the Aviators first game. The home team won 10-2 against Sacramento in front of an announced crowd of 11,036 fans, the first of many sellouts that season. “This place has a wow factor,” Aviators president Don Logan told the Review-Journal.

An umpire also interfered with Finn the Bat Dog, the popular black Labrador retriever and unofficial team mascot. That led to a loud chorus of boos from the fans.

June 4: The Aviators played as the “Reyes de Plata” (Silver Kings) as part a minor-league initiative that began in 2017. Their logo, a grinning skull wearing a miner’s hat, might be one of the most intimidating in professional baseball.

Aug. 8: The facility hosted its first “Flicks on the Field” movie night with a screening of a little-known 1980s film called “Top Gun.” Movies were shown on the outfield’s 3,930 square-foot LED display.

Sept. 6: More memories were made when the Aviators won the first playoff game in stadium history. Las Vegas Ballpark attracted record crowds its first season and won numerous awards.

Oct. 19: The stadium hosted a party for the Golden Knights, one of many it’s held throughout the years.

2020

March 7: Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, a former Bonanza standout and National League MVP, returned to Las Vegas to play in Big League Weekend. The Aviators season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic just a few days later.

June 30: Minor League Baseball called off its season.

2021

May 6: Baseball returned to Las Vegas Ballpark after a 606-day absence as the Aviators began their season with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Fans were required to wear face coverings except when eating or drinking. Attendance was about 5,000 due to social distancing rules.

June 10: The Aviators became the first local team to welcome full-capacity crowds back for games. “It’s obviously huge,” Logan told the Review-Journal. Masks were not required for fans who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

July 24: The Raiders defeated the Golden Knights in the second annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game. The game was first played in 2019 but was canceled in 2020.

August: Finn the Bat Dog made his first post-pandemic appearance, delighting many fans.

November: Enchant, an immersive holiday experience featuring a Christmas village and light maze, made its debut at Las Vegas Ballpark.

2022

February: The stadium transformed into a practice field for NFL stars as the Pro Bowl rolled into town.

April 5: The Aviators began their season with a win. It was the first opening night played as scheduled at Las Vegas Ballpark since the inaugural one in 2019.

May 1: Lambo, a 3½-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever, joined her brother Finn at Aviators games.

May 31: The robot umpire made its debut at the stadium thanks to new minor-league rules. The Aviators won in extra innings.

August: The Aviators unveiled a mural celebrating the history of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas. It’s located behind the suites on the third-base side.

2023

April 4: The Aviators opened their season against Oklahoma City, marking the 40th anniversary of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas.

Sept. 1: The ballpark saw its first rainout as a monsoonal storm pounded the Summerlin area. The game was made up the next day as part of a day-night doubleheader. Only 13 games in the team’s history have been canceled because of weather-related reasons.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.