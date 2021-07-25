88°F
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2021 - 10:34 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2021 - 12:02 am
Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves (75) and teammate Nate Schmidt (88) celebrate a great catch ov ...
Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves (75) and teammate Nate Schmidt (88) celebrate a great catch over the wall for versus the Las Vegas Raiders during a charity softball at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs (28) connects on a hit during a charity softball game versus the ...
Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs (28) connects on a hit during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nellis AFB F-35 jets fly over the Las Vegas Ballpark for a charity softball game involving pla ...
Nellis AFB F-35 jets fly over the Las Vegas Ballpark for a charity softball game involving players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans cheers for the players during a charity softball game involving teammates from the Vegas G ...
Fans cheers for the players during a charity softball game involving teammates from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs (28, center) looks on as teammate Maxx Crosby (98) and Damon Arne ...
Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs (28, center) looks on as teammate Maxx Crosby (98) and Damon Arnette (20) play with bat dog Finn during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights Mark Stone (61) and teammates celebrate a great hit over the wall for vers ...
Vegas Golden Knights Mark Stone (61) and teammates celebrate a great hit over the wall for versus the Las Vegas Raiders during a charity softball at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold (45) congratulates teammate Josh Jacobs (28) on great hitting dur ...
Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold (45) congratulates teammate Josh Jacobs (28) on great hitting during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold (45) eyes a pitch while hitting during a charity softball game ve ...
Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold (45) eyes a pitch while hitting during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans cheers for the players during a charity softball game involving teammates from the Vegas G ...
Fans cheers for the players during a charity softball game involving teammates from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves (75) goes back for a great catch as teammate Nate Schmidt (88) ...
Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves (75) goes back for a great catch as teammate Nate Schmidt (88) is amazed versus the Las Vegas Raiders during a charity softball at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
charity softball game involving players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders at ...
Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold (45) throws the ball during a charity softball game involving players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Raiders at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette (20, right) misses a long fly ball as teammate Willie Snead IV ...
Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette (20, right) misses a long fly ball as teammate Willie Snead IV (17) looks on during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Raider Puppet makes an appearance during a charity softball game involving teammates from t ...
The Raider Puppet makes an appearance during a charity softball game involving teammates from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights are joined by the Spruce Goose and bat dog Finn before facing the Las Vega ...
Vegas Golden Knights are joined by the Spruce Goose and bat dog Finn before facing the Las Vegas Raiders for a charity softball at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Johnathan Abram (24) goes up for a fly ball before the crowd during a charity ...
Las Vegas Raiders Johnathan Abram (24) goes up for a fly ball before the crowd during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knight and Chance the Gila Monster join in the ÒDizzy Bat RaceÓ during a c ...
The Golden Knight and Chance the Gila Monster join in the ÒDizzy Bat RaceÓ during a charity softball game involving players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chance the Gila Monster helps to lead ÒTake Me Out to the BallgameÓ during a charity ...
Chance the Gila Monster helps to lead "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during a charity softball game involving players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders Willie Snead IV (17) loses a fly ball during a charity softball game versus t ...
Las Vegas Raiders Willie Snead IV (17) loses a fly ball during a charity softball game versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders defeated the Golden Knights on Saturday night in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Ex-Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, playing with his former teammates, had the play of the night when he made a diving catch over the outfield wall, robbing the Raiders of a home run in the second inning.

The Raiders scored 10 runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings en route to the victory. They have a 2-0 record in the softball series, which was previously played in 2019.

The game raised $175,000 benefiting local charities including the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and The Miracle League of Las Vegas.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

