Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
The Raiders and Golden Knights faced off at the “Battle for Vegas” charity softball game.
The Raiders defeated the Golden Knights on Saturday night in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Ex-Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, playing with his former teammates, had the play of the night when he made a diving catch over the outfield wall, robbing the Raiders of a home run in the second inning.
The Raiders scored 10 runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings en route to the victory. They have a 2-0 record in the softball series, which was previously played in 2019.
The game raised $175,000 benefiting local charities including the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and The Miracle League of Las Vegas.
Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.